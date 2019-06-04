Texas Governor signs bill allowing beer home delivery

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas residents will soon be able to have alcohol delivered to their homes.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law Monday evening, that allows restaurants, bars or businesses with a mixed beverage permit to deliver alcohol with food to homes or other off-premises locations.

The law takes effect on September 1.

