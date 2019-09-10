Texas high school student hospitalized after vaping at school

TOMBALL, Texas (CNN) – A Texas high school student was hospitalized after vaping at school.

It happened Monday in Tomball, where the male student collapsed after taking a hit off of a vape pen before an orientation meeting.

The school says a staff member was nearby and immediately called 9-1-1.

A former student was there and said another student gave the teen the vape pen.

And that he would not wake up after he collapsed.

The incident happened after school hours.

No word on the student’s condition.

