Texas man accused of stabbing, cruelty to dog for urinating on bed

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NBC News Channel) – A Texas man is facing animal cruelty charges, accused of brutally abusing a dog because it urinated on its bed.

Vernon Ortiz, 41, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s dog in the face with a 6-inch hunting knife and used pliers to break the dog’s teeth.

After an investigation, Ortiz reportedly confessed to stabbing the dog. He is now charged with third-degree felony animal cruelty. If he is found guilty, he faces jail time and fines of up to $10,000.

Officials say the dog, named Cosmo, is recovering after being treated by veterinarians and is back with its owner.

