Texas man arrested for drug trafficking in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Houston man has been arrested for trafficking meth in Caddo Parish.

Ronald Plant, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said the local Task Force was contacted by the FBI regarding Plant who was believed to be in Shreveport to deliver a large quantity of drugs.

When agents found Plant in the 6700 block of Pines Rd. they conducted a search of his vehicle and discovered 2.2 pounds of Ecstasy containing methamphetamine valued at $70,000.

Photo Courtesy: Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit

Plant was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule I. His bond has been set at $203,000.