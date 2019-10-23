Texas man killed after saving fiance in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – A 27-year-old Texas man was hit and killed by a car just seconds after pushing his fiancee to safety.

It is Stephanie Thompsons only wish as she sits with a stream of tears next to her fiancé’s mother.

“I just wish there was another way that he coulda saved both of us and not just me,” said Thompson.

It seems like just yesterday Deven Custer was on one knee asking Stephanie to spend forever with him.

“I don’t know how I can ever go on without him.”

Stephanie will no longer plan her wedding, but Deven’s funeral.

And before his life ended, his selfless act likely saved Stephanie’s life.

The two on their routine bike route less than a mile from home, they pedaled down barbers hill road.

Deven heard what Stephanie didn’t… a car from behind.

“He reached behind me and pushed me out of the way..he ended up getting hit.”

The Cleveland, Texas native was a family man, a soon to be husband, a son, a brother, a loving uncle.

Today his entire family weeps as they struggle to accept what has happened. But they find their piece of closure as they’re reminded of his devotion to those he loved.

Deputies say the driver showed no signs of impairment, but a full investigation is underway.

According to deputies, the victim was wearing dark-colored clothes with no lights or reflectors on his bike.

