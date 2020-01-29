Texas man rides hood to stop driver after accident

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – An Uber Eats driver in Houston is in critical condition after being thrown off the hood of a moving car.

He jumped on the hood after another driver tried to get away from the scene of a fender-bender.

The surveillance video shows a small fender bender between the red car and the dark gray car.

Witnesses say the driver of the red car had just picked up an Uber Eats order from a taco truck.

You can see him, identified by police as Mohssine Chihani, walk around the gray car.

Police say Chihani was trying to take a photo of the front license plate.

That’s when the driver of the gray car decides to take off.

Undeterred, Chihani gets on the hood of the car, the driver then continues down Scott street with Chihani on the hood.

He falls off a block away, and is now in critical condition, while police are looking for the driver of the gray car.

The owner of the convenience store says he heard the commotion, and can’t believe his cameras captured this dramatic confrontation.

Uber says it’s trying to reach out to Chihani to check on his condition – and it is working with investigators.

