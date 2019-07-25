Texas man steals ambulance, goes to KFC

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) – All he wanted was some KFC and a smoke, so he stole an ambulance and hit the road.

He also snagged some doritos during his joy ride.

We don’t have a name right now, but here’s what we do know:

Police say they got a call early Thursday morning about a man who’d stolen an ambulance.

Apparently, it was sitting outside of a psychiatric hospital — where he used to be a patient.

The keys were in it– and the ambulance was running.

He hopped in, grabbed something finger lickin’ good along with a couple other things — and then headed for the gas station.

Lynwood Moreau, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. said he “rolled up on him, opened the door, asked him why he had the ambulance — he said he needed a ride. He backed out, put his hands behind him and I handcuffed him.”

Right now, the man is in jail charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

