Texas mom appeals 5 year sentence for illegal voting

A Texas mother sentenced to five years in prison for voting illegally in the 2016 election appealed her conviction Tuesday.

Crystal Mason, a mother of three, said she did not know her status as a felon on release made her ineligible to cast a ballot.

Mason was on supervised release after serving time in prison for tax fraud–when she filled out a provisional ballot.

Tuesday’s half-hour hearing before a three-judge panel in Fort Worth focused largely on whether the provisional ballot that mason cast actually constitutes a vote.

