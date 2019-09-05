Texas mom charged after child’s body found in closet

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – Prosecutors are fighting to keep a Texas woman in jail – after the body of her daughter was found in a closet.

They say the five-year-old girl may have been dead for up to a week before her mom was arrested Tuesday.

Now, prosecutors in Houston are asking a judge to double her bond.

Outside apartment 1206 at the Quail Creek Complex, a growing memorial honors the little girl named Sierra Patino.

Police found the 5-year-old’s body wrapped in blankets and at the bottom of a closet inside the unit.

In open court, prosecutors detailed how the rotting smell of human flesh led investigators to the gruesome discovery.

Detectives charged Sierra’s mother, Priscilla Torres, with tampering with evidence – her own daughter’s corpse.

HPD says they can’t get a straight answer from Sierra’s mother, about the girls last moments on this earth.

At first, investigators say Torres told them sierra wasn’t feeling well.

Then she blamed toilet bowl cleaner for sierra’s death–and eventually told police she didn’t call for help out of fear the state might take her daughter.

On social media, Torres painted a picture of being a loving mother, even closely following the mysterious disappearance of Maleah Davis, and then grieved with others, as Houston demanded justice for the girl found dead in May of this year.

The medical examiner must now figure out how and when Sierra died.

Homicide charges could follow.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.