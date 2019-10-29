Texas officer shot during traffic stop, 2 suspects held

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a North Texas police officer is in critical but stable condition after being shot during a traffic stop, and two suspects who fled were later taken into custody and hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Denton police say the officer pulled the suspects’ vehicle over for an equipment violation around midnight Monday in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. Police say backup officers at the scene returned fire after the officer was shot. The suspects’ vehicle was later spotted by police in the nearby city of Carrollton, and they were taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Police said at a news conference early Tuesday that the officer was undergoing surgery. Police said the suspects were being treated for gunshot injuries at a hospital.

