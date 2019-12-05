Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Marshall, 1 dead

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – An officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Marshall has been turned over to Texas Rangers for investigation.

According to Lt. Jay Webb, deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office went to the 600 block of South Allen Street to serve 31-year-old Demetrius Williams a drug search warrant around 11:00 a.m.

Authorities say Williams made an attempt to hit one of the deputies as he fled the scene by car, prompting officers to shoot at the vehicle and fatally striking Williams in the process.

Deputies who were involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave per policy, according to HCSO.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be updated as it becomes available.

