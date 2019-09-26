Texas: search is on for $227M lottery ticket winner

(CNN) – One person is waking up as a millionaire this morning in Texas.

A jackpot-winning mega millions ticket was sold at the Lakeline Express Mart in Cedar Park.

The winner will walk home with more than 157-million dollars.

Lottery officials say this is the largest prize payout ever in Texas to a single player.

The winner has 180-days from the draw date to collect the cash.

The place that sold the winning ticket also gets a nice pay-day– of one million dollars.

