Texas Sen. John Cornyn helps Texarkana shelter kick off holiday donation drive

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) today was at the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter at 402 Oak Street in in Texarkana, Texas, to kick off this year’s holiday donation drive.

Cornyn, who encouraged the people of Texarkana to join him is supporting the shelter said, “I’ll make the first donation and maybe others will be inspired to do the same.”

“It’s a great time to help others and today we’re announcing the share the warmth donation drive for warm clothing but there’s all sorts of ways you can help,” Cornyn said.

While touring the facility, Cornyn learned it is a goal-oriented outreach shelter that provides people with resources to change the outcome of their current situation.

Cornyn pointed out the many ways the shelter helps people, not only by food and clothing donations, but by helping people get back on their feet, perhaps by helping polish up their resumes to apply for jobs in order to “move on leading very productive lives.”

Meal preparation is an important job within the shelter and Cornyn and Texarkana Mayor Bob Bruggeman got hands on instruction on the process of preparing lunches for shelter clients.

Cornyn, who said he recognizes the issue of homelessness within many communities, believes the support of the local residents of Texarkana makes a difference.

“I dare say these good folks here in Texarkana are doing this without the help of the federal government. The federal government can help in many ways but the truth is nothing ever really gets done unless it starts at the local community level,” he said.

The Randy Sams shelter accepts donations of food, clothing and shoes. The doors are always open to anyone in need.

The shelter is located at 402 oak street

