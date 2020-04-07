Texas state parks and historic sites will be closed until further notice

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Governor Greg Abbott announced today that all Texas state parks and historic sites will be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to shut down all state parks and historic sites as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen social distancing practices and prevent gatherings of large groups of people.

State parks and historic sites will close to the public starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 and will reopen at the direction of the Governor.

Gov. Abbott said, “Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together.”

