Texas teen accused in deadly school shooting to be declared incompetent for trial

SANTA FE, Texas (CNN) — A Texas teenager accused in a deadly school shooting has been declared incompetent to stand trial by three experts.

The suspect in a deadly school shooting in Texas has been declared incompetent to stand trial by three experts.

That’s according to one of the lawyers for Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who says prosecutors have agreed not to contest the experts’ findings of the teen.

Pagourtzis is charged with murder for the Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 people dead and 13 injured in May 2018.

The judge still has to make an official ruling.

Pagourtzis will be sent to a mental health facility for treatment for four to six months. He will then be reevaluated to determine his competency status.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.