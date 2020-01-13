Texas teen charged in shooting at high school basketball game

DALLAS, Texas (CNN) – A teenager is in critical condition after being shot at a high school basketball game in Dallas Saturday night.

Authorities say a fight broke out at Ellis Davis Field House, where the game was held.

An officer working security was also injured but is expected to make a full recovery.

On Sunday, a 15-year-old boy turned himself into authorities.

He’s facing numerous charges including aggravated assault.

Two other juveniles were identified as persons of interest, but they will not face charges.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.