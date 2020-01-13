Texas teen charged in shooting at high school basketball game

DALLAS, Texas (CNN) – A teenager is in critical condition after being shot at a high school basketball game in Dallas Saturday night.

Authorities say a fight broke out at Ellis Davis Field House, where the game was held.

An officer working security was also injured but is expected to make a full recovery.

On Sunday, a 15-year-old boy turned himself into authorities.

He’s facing numerous charges including aggravated assault.

Two other juveniles were identified as persons of interest, but they will not face charges.

