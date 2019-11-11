Texas woman declared dead in error, fighting to prove she’s alive

MAGNOLIA, Texas (CNN) — A 73-year-old Texas woman, who is very much alive, is fighting to prove she’s not dead.

Sherry Ellis says the Social Security Administration mistakenly declared her dead.

Ellis learned about it when her bank card was declined. She then went to the Social Security office to try and clear up the mistake.

Ellis said, “You all use my Social Security number on a deceased person on their death certificate. And I said I am not deceased.”

Ellis says her Social Security check, Medicare and secondary insurance were all put on hold.

The Medicare office told her it could take up to 45 days to get her back in the system.

In the meantime, her bank card is working again.

Ellis is expected to find out Monday if she’s been declared alive by the Social Security Administration.

