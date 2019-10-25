Texas woman impersonates officer on playground

FORT WORTH, Texas (CNN) – A woman who threatened to arrest a group of teens at a Texas park while pretending to be a police officer is now in jail and facing charges.

The video, which was recorded on October 16th, shows 38-year-old Samantha Louise Eley yelling at teenage girls at Fort Worth’s dream park.

The park was specifically designed to accommodate children of all ages.

Eley was arrested Monday on an unrelated charge connected to a bond violation in a family violence case.

On Wednesday, while still in custody over the bond violation, Eley was charged with impersonating a public servant.

She is being held in lieu of 25-hundred dollars bond.

