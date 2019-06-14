Texas woman spots alligator with knife in its head

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN/KTRK) – A woman in Texas spotted an alligator swimming near her home with a knife sticking out of its head.

“We love our wildlife here,” said Erin Weaver who’s lived in the neighborhood for the past six years.

She said she didn’t have any concern for the reptile residents until Thursday morning.

“I saw him swimming and then I saw him turn like swimming towards me, and I saw something sticking out of his head,” Weaver said. “It looked like a steak knife that was sticking out of his head.”

Her photos and others have made the rounds on neighborhood social media groups, drawing concern for how this happened.



