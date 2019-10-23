Thank a Soldier: Chamber Military Affairs committee seeks donations

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Chamber Military Affairs Committee is seeking donations on behalf of the Northwestern Demon Regiment to purchase 300 Christmas Festival entry armbands for soldiers and their families, in thanks for their service.

Donations will also be used to provide food and beverages to the soldiers and their families in a VIP area behind Cane River Kitchenware.

Donations are tax-deductible and should be made out to the Northwestern Demon Regiment. Checks can be dropped off at either the Chamber Office or Cane River Kitchenware.

The deadline to donate for the soldiers and their families to receive a Christmas Festival armband is November 22, 2019. Additional donations after the deadline will go towards food and beverages.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.