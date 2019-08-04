That’s a wrap: I-20 roadwork from Monkhouse Drive to Texas state line complete

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) All lanes of Interstate 20 at the Texas state line in Caddo Parish are open, following the $17.2 million project to repair more than 13 miles of the interstate, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

There still will be intermittent lane closures over the coming weeks as the contractor puts the finishing touches in place, but no more round-the-clock closures.

The section of I-20 at the state line was completely reconstructed, while the remaining portion stretching to the Monkhouse Drive exit in Shreveport received a patch, mill and overlay to significantly improve the traveling experience.

The DOTD asks motorists to be mindful of construction crews and equipment that may still be on site, as well as to avoid distracted driving, and obey posted speed limits.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.