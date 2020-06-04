The 2020 Red River Balloon Rally kicks off next Friday

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday was the kickoff for the 2020 Red River Balloon Rally. Organizers held a virtual Facebook Live event. The balloon rally will kick off next Friday June 12th at 6 PM. In the past, spectators were able to view the show from the campus of LSU Shreveport. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public will view the show from their home.

“The Interstate 49 corridor to the Southern Loop will be a great view to watch the balloons fly,” said Executive Director of Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Kelly Wells.

The event is the first big event to occur in the city since the COVID-19 pandemic. Shreveport Bossier Tourist Bureau President Stacy Brown has noticed a small uptick of visitors returning to the city. “Right now, the numbers are low. As we continue to see more reopening, we will see more and more people return to the city,”said Brown.

When COVID-19 hit the United States, the organization started to brainstorm ideas of how to keep this event going. Many of them felt this would be a huge positive event for the public to see the hot air balloons in the sky. “We are excited to get people back out and about in the community in a safe way,” said Brown.

