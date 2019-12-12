The Bossier Holiday Night Market returns this Saturday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Holiday Night Market is December 14th from 3pm-9pm at Pierre Bossier Mall!

FOOD TRUCKS & 180+ Vendors selling their unique wares.

FREE Admission, FREE Family Fun, 100,000+ Twinkling Lights, and Live Music.

•Market Goods, Unique Food, Free Samples, Holiday Shopping, Cajun Axe Throwing, Unicorn Pony Rides, Wood Crafts, Jewelry, Art, Jams, Gifts, Jelly, Salsa, Clothing, Vintage, Chili, Ceramic and Brick Art, Tamales, Accessories, Spice and Seasoning Blends, 12+ Food Trucks, Metal and Stone Craft, Wreaths, Hunting and Fishing, Kettle Corn, Furniture, Fruits, Vegetables, Paintings, Retail, Decor, Skin Care, Baked Goods, Candy, Handcrafted Soap, CBD, Candles, Crochet, Home Decor, Honey, Hot Coffee, Lemonade, BBQ, Asian, Cajun Cuisine, Free Kids Activities & Much More!

*Free Parking and Pet Friendly*

For more information, click on the link: www.BossierNightMarket.com

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.