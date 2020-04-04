The City of Coushatta issues a city curfew this week

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Red River Parish, there are two positive cases of COVID-19. Coushatta’s Mayor Dr Johnny Cox issued a city curfew to try to keep the positive cases to a minimal. The curfew is in effect from 8 PM to 6 AM. “We have four checkpoints in town. You will be stopped and you will need a letter from your business to be out past 8 PM,” said Dr Cox.

The city and the police department is working together to require all businesses to practice social distancing and limit the amount of people inside at one time. The city is requiring businesses to have no more than ten people inside at one time. As stores open at 8 AM, seniors will be given the first hour to shop around.

As the positive cases rises in the nation, businesses are beginning to shut their down because they aren’t essential business or struggling to meet the new restaurant requirements. Fausto’s is a local sit down restaurant in Coushatta. Since the state and cities are outlawing residents to come inside to dine, restaurants are shifting to serving food via curbside, take out, or drive thru.

According to the restaurant’s manager Ashley Corley, Fausto’s is losing between $700 to $1,000 a day. The business is hoping governmental assistance will help out. If not, they could be forced to shut their doors soon.

“As of now, it looks like we may be able to stay open for a couple more weeks,” said Corley.

The curfew will remain in effect until the virus slows down.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.