The City of Shreveport and SporTran receives $11.3 million in federal funding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Thursday, the city of Shreveport and SporTran receives $11.3 dollars in federal funding the CARES Act. The CARES Act stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security. The bill was signed by President Donald Trump on March 27,2020. Since the city of Shreveport made budget cuts due to the pandemic, SporTran will send $3.9 million back to city covering their operation budget for 2020.

For the remaining money, SporTran plans to allocate the money towards cleaning the buses and purchasing more personal protection equipment for employees. The money will help SporTran pay its employees full paychecks. “Some of our employees aren’t working full-time because of COVID-19. The federal government wants to ensure all workers are able to receive a full paycheck,” said SporTran CEO Dinero Washington.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, SporTran decided to waive all fares for passengers. Washington wants to ensure all passengers know travel is only for essential services. With providing limited services, the buses normally complete 10,00 trips and now complete 2,000. In addition, SporTran normally sees between 9,000-11,000 passengers a day. Now, they are seeing between 1,900 to 2,200 passengers daily.

