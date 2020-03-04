The city of Shreveport recognizes women and their efforts to ensure voting rights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — March is National Women’s History month. In addition, 2020 is the 100th anniversary of Congress adopting the 19th Amendment to ensure to right for women to vote. Today, the Shreveport Mayor’s Women’s Commission hosted their annual luncheon to recognize local women for their volunteer efforts to be helpful, effective, and responsible advocates for Shreveport women and youth.

The theme of the event was “Valiant Women of the Vote”. The recipients of the award helped lead the efforts of ensuring voting rights for everyone. “Women are not only voting but we are on the ballot. Women are in positions of leadership that we wouldn’t be able to serve on one hundred years ago,” said Gisele Proby-Bryant.

