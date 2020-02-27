The flu remains high in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Louisiana, flu levels are rivaling levels in 2018. 2019 has started off on a quick note with flu levels detected in October and November. The first peak occured near December. In Northwest Louisiana, the region is experiencing high levels of flu like symptoms. High levels of flu like symptoms can be found throughout most of the state. Children and young adults who are between the ages of 5-24 is experiencing the flu the most.

According to the CDC, the flu vaccine numbers for Influenza B is fifty percent effective. In addition, the flu vaccine numbers for Influenza A is thirty seven percent effective. Recently, the CDC says the coronavirus will likely spread in the United States. With the current sate of flu, local doctors say the flu is more a big deal now.

“We can prevent the flu by getting a flu shot. It is not too late to get one. Unlike the flu, there is no vaccine for the coronavirus. The virus will likely cause a lower respiratory tract infection. Anyone who catch the virus is at high risk of catching pneumonia, said Dr Joseph Boochini with Willis Knighton.

Dr Boochini wants everyone not to panic about the virus. He recommends using common sense practices like washing your hands, avoiding sick people, and if you are sick stay home to avoid catching the flu and coronavirus.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.