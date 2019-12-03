The Historic Jefferson Foundation Prepares for the 37th Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Christmas is a special time in historic Jefferson, Texas.

This year will mark the 37th year that 4 elegant homes will be open for tour.

The Candlelight Tour differs from most holiday tour homes in that both holiday greenery and candlelight are used throughout each home.

Tour dates for 2019:

December 5th – 7th

December 12th – 14th

Thursday tours are 3:00 pm- 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday tours are 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Tickets purchased online are $22.50 through Nov. 30. All tickets purchased after Nov.30 are $25.00 each. Tickets for groups of 15 or more are $20.00 each. Tickets for children 10 and under are $2.00. Tickets are nonrefundable.

The tickets are good for the entire tour so if you want to see different homes on different nights, you may.

Guests can join in with our numerous repeat visitors to shop for that special gift or souvenir, dine at one of the fine restaurants, visit the Enchanted Christmas Tree Forest, take a carriage ride, take a Christmas themed steam train ride on the Historic Jefferson Railway, and visit the award winning museum and view the R. D. Moses model train extravaganza adjacent to the museum.

For more information, visit: www.Jeffersoncandlelight.com

