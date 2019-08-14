The Northwest Louisiana Legislative Summit in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Business leaders and organizations across Northwest Louisiana met in Bossier City to receive an update from the recent legislative session. At the summit, there was a panel to address education, tax reform, criminal justice, and infrastructure. “Our community needs Interstate 49. Sectary Wilson and Governor Edwards we need your help! We have the money to get the Jimmie Davis Bridge fixed,” said Senator Barrow Peacock.

Today, Governor Edwards is committed to get the 3.8 mile stretch of Interstate 49 completed. However, the money for the project will be bonded out next year. “The project costs about 700 million dollars. We are working with lawmakers including Rep Mike Johnson,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

Many of the infrastructure proposition bills failed during the latest legislature session. Louisiana Senator Ryan Gatti is hopeful that change will lead to the projects being addressed. “You are going to see some real reform happen next year. You will see new leadership in both houses,” said Gatti.

A shakeup in the government could lead to major tax reform. “I think we are losing population because the tax structure is not addressed. We are going to continue to reform the tax structure and look at insurance reform,” said Senator Ryan Gatti.

