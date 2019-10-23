The reason we crave junk food when sleepy

(CNN) — Not getting enough sleep could be the reason for your junk food cravings.

A recent study shows people who were sleep-deprived had bigger appetites.

And they also had a tough time controlling their urges for carbs.

The reason?

According to researchers, when you’re sleep-deprived a hormone called “ghrelin” increases in your body and that leads to hunger.

But few of us wake up craving a salad or carrot sticks. That’s because researchers also found that a naturally-occurring cannabis-like substance in the human body triggers cravings for fatty and sugary foods.

And not getting enough sleep makes that worse.

