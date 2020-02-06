The Robby’s are back this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The glamour of Hollywood is coming to Robinson Film Center for The Robbys, a glitzy red carpet party held annually on the eve of the Academy Awards.

It takes place Saturday, February 8, 2020 and supports North Louisiana’s only nonprofit art house theater.

Hollywood is known for the most fashionable parties with the most dazzling party guests, and that’s what’s in store at this year’s Robby’s.

Arrive on a red carpet where adoring fans will await to cheer for your Hollywood style.

Venture inside to taste gold-star delicacies, prepared by Abby Singer’s Bistro chef Tootie Morrison, and sip on exclusive hand-crafted cocktails, craft beer and champagne.

Fabulous auction items will be up for grabs at the celebration, including a private chef dinner at your home, an exclusive movie party at the film center, unique artwork, trip packages and more.

The spotlight is on the partygoers at The Robbys, with the coveted Robby Awards bestowed upon the Best Dressed, Best Couple, the Life of the Party and more! And the VIP treatment doesn’t end with the awards.

Bring your dancing shoes, because we’ll be dancing the night away on Texas Street with live music from Windstorm!

Robby’s partygoers make RFC shine by providing support that brings world-class cinema to north Louisiana year-round.

Get your tickets now and join your fellow stars in strengthening our community through the power of film, providing education opportunities for area students and series that cater to families, senior citizens, music lovers, bibliophiles, science geeks and more!

Tickets are $150 for the general public and $125 for RFC members. Call the RFC box office at (318) 459-4122 or visit www.robinsonfilmcenter.org to purchase now.

