‘The Sandlot’ is being turned into a TV series with original cast

(WTVO) – “The Sandlot” director David Mickey Evans says he “has sold a pitch for a television sequel to the original movie that will bring all the original cast members back,” according to Uproxx.

The 1993 film was about a group of kids who bond over their love of baseball.

Evans told the hosts of the Rain Delay podcast that the series had already been picked up by a streaming service, and that it would bring back Tom Guiry as Scotty Smalls, Mike Vitar as Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez, Patrick Renna as “Ham” Porter, Chauncey Leopardi as “Squints,” and Marty York as “Yeah-Yeah.”

“The Sandlot” became a cult hit on home video over the years and spawned two sequels, “The Sandlot 2” in 2005 and “The Sandlot: Heading Home” in 2007.