The Shreveport Aquarium is recycling Mardi Gras beads this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Are you looking to get rid of your Mardi Gras beads? The Shreveport Aquarium asks you to send them your beads. Senior Aquarist Kayla Leyden came up with an idea of how to keep the beads out of landfills and waterways. Her goal is to collect up to 300 pounds of beads. The beads will be donated to a group in New Orleans called Arc GNO.

“”It’s an organization that helps people with special needs and disabilities. With the recycling of the Mardi Gras beads, it provides a job so they sort the beads, clean the beads, and package the beads for sale next year,” said Leyden.

Through Saturday, you can come by and drop off the beads. If your kid donates five pounds of beads, they will receive free admission in the aquarium.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.