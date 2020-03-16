The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana to close for two weeks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat of the coronavirus is causing the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana to close its two facilities.

The closure is expected to last for at least two weeks.

The YMCA will be making available nearly ten hours of kids exercise classes on its Facebook and Instagram pages as well as nearly an equal amount of exercise classes for adults.

These classes will be available to members and non-members, at no cost to the community.

“It is the least we can do as our families look to keep themselves and their kids healthy and active at home,” says Chief Executive Officer Gary Lash.

The YMCA says it will monitor the situation and give updates as needed on its operational plans.

