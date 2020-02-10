Theft caught on camera at Shreveport business

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera taking items from a business in south Shreveport.

The theft happened Feb. 7 at Kohl’s in the 7600 block of Youree Dr.

Surveillance video shows a white male enter the business and take items he did not pay for.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information about this man’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-022842 with your tip.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories