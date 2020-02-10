Theft caught on camera at Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera taking items from a business in south Shreveport.

The theft happened Feb. 7 at Kohl’s in the 7600 block of Youree Dr.

Surveillance video shows a white male enter the business and take items he did not pay for.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information about this man’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-022842 with your tip.