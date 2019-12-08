There’s still time: SRAC’s Rainbow City Shreveport ends Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This weekend marks the end of the inaugural Rainbow City Shreveport, and the outdoor exhibit is going out with a bang, with events today and scheduled for almost every hour Sunday.

During a special presentation Saturday by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) and Academy Award-Winning Animation Artist and Author William Joyce honored 10-year-old Isaiah Roberts for creating ‘Gumball,’ the newest inflatable friend that welcomed everyone to Rainbow City.

Today’s visitors were treated with events such as Whimsical Waffles with William Joyce, liquid nitrogen ice cream” made by Red Ball Oxygen, and framed photos with Nicholas St. North.

Events throughout the past six weeks have included Arts in Education Steam Learning Tours for students in Grades 3-5, “Walking Wednesdays” with healthy food truck options, Thursday night Drumming with Ron Hardy, and “Ditch the Kids and Dance” Friday nights with bands and DJs.

Saturdays have been family days with exercise by the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Team and Hands-On Fun.

Each Sunday has featured yoga and special brunches catered by popular local chefs. Last week, and again today there were special “Kiddos in PJ’s in the Park” days.

Casey Jones, marketing director for Shreveport Regional Arts Council, said he’s proud of its success.

“As somebody who’s been working for five weeks straight,” Jones said, “I am excited to close it out in such a big bang, but it’s going to be sad to see it go, but the park’s still going to be here. You can come out to the Caddo Common Park any day and come experience just nice weather. Chairs, tables. Experience the park.”

There’s still time to take advantage of this exciting cultural event for the entire family. The final day opens at 11 a.m. Sunday, and there will be a Sunday Brunch, complete with music and dancing at 1 p.m., which will be followed by free yogurt in the afternoon.

