Marshall ISD lockdown lifted

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — UPDATED: 12:55 P.M.

MISD officials announced Thursday afternoon that the lockdown has been lifted. All campuses and buildings are now back running at normal schedules.

ORIGINAL STORY:

All schools and facilities in the Marshall Independent School District have been placed on lockdown following a series of threats.

Thursday morning Marshall High School and the MISD Administration Building were placed on lockdown after threats were made against both locations.

According to the Marshall Independent School District Facebook page even though the threats were made to specific locations, as a precaution, all MISD facilities are on a “soft lockdown”.

Students and staff are able to move around inside the buildings but will not be allowed outside, and no visitors are allowed inside.

Police are still on the scene investigating.