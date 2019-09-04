Three arrested in Stoner Avenue convenience store fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Three men are in custody and charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of an innocent bystander at a convenience store.

Cortez Hines, 27, Jacody Wilson, 23 and 18-year-old Carl McClinton are charged in the death of Sherman E. Rambo Jr., 42.

According to SPD Public Information Officer Christina Curtis, just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at the A1 Stop convenience store in the 300 block of Stoner Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found Rambo suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Rambo was immediately transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m.

Police say the incident began when a suspect pulled up at the convenience store and opened fire on a man walking out of the store. Rambo was getting out of his car to go inside the store and got hit.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.