Three people killed in East Texas house explosion identified

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities have released the names of the three people who died in an East Texas house explosion.

The blast happened on Oct. 12 on Private Rd. 5042 in the Johntown area in Red River County.

The three people have been identified as 45-year-old Michael Bower, of McKinney, 50-year-old Perry Fetterolf, of Willow Park, and 46-year-old Misty Marple, of Stephenville.

At this time nothing leads authorities to believe any criminal acts have taken place. The explosion is believed to be an accident caused by an unknown gas and an unknown ignition source.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the blast is still under investigation.