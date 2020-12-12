TikTok video goes viral with story of Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An experience with a Lyft driver, shows the power of social media and how it can bring people together for some good, especially during times like this.

It all started with a video on TikTok. David Daniels shared details of a ride with his passenger Ed with his followers.

“The things that I was complaining about seemed so small, he was walking 10, 11 miles a day and working the night shift at a gas station and couldn’t be happier to do it. It was just encouraging to me.”

Ed’s story on TikTok started gaining attention from thousands of people.

“The response has been unbelievable. Not only that, to see the love that people have for somebody they don’t even know.”

Daniels created a GoFundMe page to help Ed get a car and it exceeded their goal within 18 hours, so he called his friend Beau Witkowski at SBC Autos in Bossier City.

“So whenever I picked up the phone at 9 o’clock and they immediately said yeah, I already got a car in mind. Lets do it.”

For Ed’s dedication and hard work on Monday they’ll be presenting him with a car, car insurance for six months and a gift card for gas.

Ed has a six year old son, so they came up with an idea to collect toys to ensure he has a merry Christmas. You can drop off toys at Regional Homes at 3500 E Texas street in Bossier City.