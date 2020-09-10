Time is running out to complete 2020 census

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Time is running out to get counted in the 2020 census.

Wednesday is Louisiana Census Day to serve as a reminder for people to fill out the 2020 census. The deadline is September 30th.

The north Louisiana organizer for the Power Coalition For Equity & Justice, Candice Battiste says Louisiana is in the bottom ten for states with low census participation. However, Shreveport is above the state average at 61 percent and Louisiana is at about 57 percent.

“Every federal dollar that we get for critical infrastructure comes from our census count. When we talk about wanting things for our city, wanting things for our communities, something as simple and as necessary as SPAR, the Shreveport Parks and Recreation department they depend on census, specifically the number of children in a given area.”

Seats in the U.S. House of Representatives could also be at risk due to low census numbers.

Residents can visit www.2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to take part in the census.

