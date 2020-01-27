Live Now
Time Magazine releases cover honoring Kobe Bryant

(CNN) — Kobe Bryant will be memorialized on the cover of Time Magazine.

It shows the basketball legend from the back, holding a ball and taking a final bow.

The photo was taken by CPI Syndication’s Michael Muller.

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California.

His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others also died in the crash.

The magazine hits newsstands on Friday.

