Time Magazine releases cover honoring Kobe Bryant

Look for rain to return to the ArkLaTex Monday night and Tuesday. Clouds will linger for most of the workweek. February will begin with sunshine and a nice warming trend.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day. We began with low clouds and fog and ended with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Yet another disturbance will approach the area from the northwest Monday night. Clouds will be on the increase Monday night as this system moves in. Rain will begin to develop very late tonight and will increase Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible but don't expect much of a severe weather threat. The rain will likely begin to decrease Tuesday evening and come to an end Tuesday night. Models indicate that most of our area can expect to receive anywhere from one half to one inch of rain.