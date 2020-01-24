Tinder online dating app adds panic button

(CNN) – Tinder wants you to feel free from danger on your dates.

The dating app has announced its adding new safety features.

One — is a panic button users can hit in case something goes wrong during a date–

Emergency dispatch will be called to the location.

Also — users can also check-in to let friends know where they are.

The free tools can be found in a new section of the app called the safety center.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.