Tips, surveillance videos help police solve Bossier vehicle burglaries

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Property Crimes detectives have arrested two teenagers and recovered two stolen firearms in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Bossier City.

Over the last week, detectives arrested the teens, ages 16 and 17, for burglarizing 17 vehicles. They are charged with multiple counts of simple burglary (of vehicles) and theft of firearms.

Detectives investigating the crimes in the neighborhoods of Savannah Place, Shady Grove, Golden Meadows, and North Gate received several on-line tips and surveillance video from residents that aided in identifying the teens as suspects.

