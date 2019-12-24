Toddler in critical condition, parents charged with attempted 1st degree murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A toddler is fighting for his life in a local hospital this Christmas eve, while his parents are behind bars in the Shreveport City Jail, accused of being responsible.

Jessica Fisher, 26, and Kevin Wiggins, 28, are charged with attempted first degree murder of their 2-year-old son, who is suffering from first- and second-degree burns, four broken ribs, liver damage, kidney damage, a collapsed lung and internal bleeding.

The little boy, who also had two black eyes, was taken to a local hospital by his mom, more than a day after he sustained the injures.

According to the Shreveport Police Department’s arrest affidavits, Fisher allegedly made statements to the hospital that the baby had marks from a skin disease, and then later allegedly said the father (Wiggins) was believed to cause the injuries while she was at work.

She denied causing the child’s injuries, but admitted she didn’t seek treatment for the child for some 30 hours after he was severely injured; she also admitted to cleaning the residence in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue, where the beating allegedly occurred.

The arrest affidavits said two siblings of the injured toddler were taken to Gingerbread house for interviews, where they “advised both the mother and father beat them.”

Wiggins was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, and in addition to that charge, Wiggins was found to have 13 outstanding warrants for vehicle violations and one outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.