Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(KTLA) – Tom Hanks said Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks said in a post on Instagram. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The actor said the couple expects to be tested, observed and isolated as is required by public safety protocols.

The couple was in Australia where Hanks was filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, a representative told the Los Angeles Times in a statement.

Australia has at least 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Australian Government Department of Health.