Tony Chachere’s chef shares perfect recipes for your tailgate, watch party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Tigers are set to take on Clemson in the national championship game on Monday, and Tony Chachere’s chef Gaye Sandoz has the perfect recipes for your tailgate or watch party.

The first is Tony’s Touchdown Marinated Baked Buffalo Wings with Tony’s Ranch Dressing:

Why deal with messy oil when you can bake crispy wings? Season them up with some of Tony’s 30 Minute Chicken Marinade and Seasoning and serve with Tony’s new kicked up Ranch Dressing-your guests will thank you!

16 Chicken wings, separated

1 bottle Tony Chachere’s 30 Minute Chicken Marinade

Tony Chachere’s No Salt Seasoning

Spicy Buffalo Sauce

Tony Chachere’s Ranch Dressing for Dipping

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place wings in a zip lock bag and add marinade. Marinade in refrigerator for 30 minutes. Take out and season with Tony’s No Salt Seasoning. Place on baking pan with sides of wings not touching. Bake for 30-40 minutes in oven until tender. Toss in sauce and place back in oven for 10 minutes more. Serve with Tony’s new Ranch Salad Dressing as a Dippin’ Sauce.

Spicy Sauce

1 stick salted butter, melted

1/2 cup hot sauce if your choice

1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s No Salt Seasoning

Mix butter, sauce and seasoning.

For the spicy sauce: Mix together the butter, hot sauce and BBQ sauce in a large bowl.Toss the wings in the spicy sauce until well coated. Place the wings back on the rack and continue baking an additional 10 to 15 minutes.

The second recipe is Slow Cooked Number 1 Brisket Sliders with Purple and Gold Cole Slaw:

Have this ready to serve and keep warm for an all day parade party. The meat can be placed on a smokey grill or do as we do and add some smoke flavor. Top with our colorful Cole Slaw.

Brisket

4-5 lb beef brisket

3 tablespoons Tony Chachere Bold

Seasoning

4 bell peppers, sliced thin

1 onion, sliced thin

2 teaspoons smoke flavor

Cut brisket into 4 pieces. Place in a zip lock bag with 1 bottle of marinade. Marinate for 30 minutes. Take out of bag and season with Tony Chachere Seasoning. Heat a large skillet and 1 tablespoon oil. Brown all sides of brisket. Place 1/2 onions, bell pepper and garlic in bottom of slow cooker. Place brisket on top. Place remainder vegetables and smoke flavor on top. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours or high for 4-5 hours. Serve with slider buns.

Mardi Gras Cole Slaw

2 bags Shredded Cole Slaw

1/2 purple onion, diced

1/2 yellow bell pepper, diced

1/2 green bell pepper, diced

1/2 Cup Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 teaspoons Tony Creole Bold Seasoning

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons sugar orf sweeter

Mix first 4 ingredients in one bowl. Mix next 5 ingredients in another bowl. Mix together. Serve with sliders.

