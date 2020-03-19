Tornado Watch now in effect for areas north of I-20 until 10 PM

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is the first day of Spring. The season begins at 10:50 PM. So far, we have seen scattered showers around. The earlier rains are now to the east. We have seen cloud breaks that are pushing temperatures into the 80s south of Interstate 20. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 PM. The main risks for this evening will be damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. You can view the latest radar image below.

We will be watching a line of showers and storms out west of DFW. As the storms move east, some of the storms could become severe in Northeast Texas and Arkansas. Eventually, we will see more showers and storms develop along a cold front tonight into Friday. Tonight, we will see lows in the 60s. A few 50s will be possible behind the front in Southeast Oklahoma and parts of Southwest Arkansas. The front will bring the risk of heavy rain.

The best chance of seeing some heavy rain will be along and south of Interstate 20. The rain and storms will move out late Friday night. Saturday is looking rain-free. However, rain will return late Saturday into Sunday. I am just expecting rain nothing severe at this time. Through Sunday, we will see rainfall totals between 1-3 inches. Recently, we haven’t seen much heavy rain. We should be able to handle the rainfall. Although, we will be watching for the potential of flooding.

Finally next week, we will get a break from the latest wet pattern. A few isolated showers and storms may be possible. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will stay in the 50s and 60s.

Next seven days

Next seven days in Texarkana

