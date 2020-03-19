Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards confirms 380 cases, 10 deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana
Live Now
Governor Edwards gives latest address in coronavirus pandemic

Tornado Watch now in effect for areas north of I-20 until 10 PM

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is the first day of Spring. The season begins at 10:50 PM. So far, we have seen scattered showers around. The earlier rains are now to the east. We have seen cloud breaks that are pushing temperatures into the 80s south of Interstate 20. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 PM. The main risks for this evening will be damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. You can view the latest radar image below.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

We will be watching a line of showers and storms out west of DFW. As the storms move east, some of the storms could become severe in Northeast Texas and Arkansas. Eventually, we will see more showers and storms develop along a cold front tonight into Friday. Tonight, we will see lows in the 60s. A few 50s will be possible behind the front in Southeast Oklahoma and parts of Southwest Arkansas. The front will bring the risk of heavy rain.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The best chance of seeing some heavy rain will be along and south of Interstate 20. The rain and storms will move out late Friday night. Saturday is looking rain-free. However, rain will return late Saturday into Sunday. I am just expecting rain nothing severe at this time. Through Sunday, we will see rainfall totals between 1-3 inches. Recently, we haven’t seen much heavy rain. We should be able to handle the rainfall. Although, we will be watching for the potential of flooding.

Finally next week, we will get a break from the latest wet pattern. A few isolated showers and storms may be possible. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will stay in the 50s and 60s.

Next seven days
Next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 68°

Friday

71° / 50°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 71° 50°

Saturday

62° / 53°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 62° 53°

Sunday

66° / 58°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 66° 58°

Monday

74° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 74° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 62°

Wednesday

84° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

70°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

69°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

69°

9 AM
Rain
70%
69°

69°

10 AM
Rain
60%
69°

68°

11 AM
Rain
80%
68°

68°

12 PM
Rain
70%
68°

67°

1 PM
Rain
70%
67°

67°

2 PM
Rain
70%
67°

67°

3 PM
Rain
60%
67°

65°

4 PM
Rain
70%
65°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss