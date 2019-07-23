Benton, Greenwood gearing up for online tax sale

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re interested in buying property, the Towns of Benton and Greenwood are holding their annual online tax sale next month.

The tax sale will take place at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 online at CivicSource.com.

The auction closes at 8 p.m. and is subject to a sliding close.

Four properties are slated for auction in Benton, ranging from $500 to $546. Over 25 properties are slated for auction in Greenwood, ranging from $557 to $763.

The sale is open to the public, and registration is free.

The auction price is fixed at tax, interest, costs and other impositions due, so instead of competitive price bidding, ownership interest in the property is bid down.

The winning bid is the least percent ownership bid on any property. Winning bidders receive tax title certificates, an interest-bearing investment returning five percent and one percent per month until paid.

If not repaid within three years, the purchaser receives property ownership in the amount equal to percent bid at auction, subject to the taxes being paid.

For a complete listing of properties slated for the 2019 tax sale, visit CivicSource.com/TownofBenton.

For a complete listing of properties slated for the 2019 tax sale, visit CivicSource.com/TownofGreenwood.

For more information on the Louisiana tax title sale process or to view upcoming auctions, visit CivicSource.com.

