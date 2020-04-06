The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Town of Many confirms first COVID-19 case

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Coronavirus News

More Louisiana Coronavirus News

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Town of Many has confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

Mayor Ken Freeman made the announcement Monday morning on the Town of Many Facebook page.

Last week Mayor Freeman declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew for all residents.

Freeman said everyone should stay home, wash their hands regularly, keep a six feet distance from the each other, wear a mask should if they have to go out and if they feel bad call their doctor.

Mayor extends curfew for Town of Many

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss